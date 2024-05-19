Haywood golfers battle tough conditions at state championship

May 18—Golf season is in the books with the 3A State Championships taking place on Monday and Tuesday.

Pisgah sophomores Matthew Mehaffey and Hank Bradley finished tied for 28th and 33rd respectively. Tuscola senior Jacob Edwards finished tied for 82nd. Mehaffey was playing in his second-straight state championship tournament.

"It was extremely important to get two kids to qualify there to push the other kids as next year comes around. It sets a standard for those who are entering the program. The goal is to eventually take the entire team," Pisgah coach Bentley Rogers said. "It was nice last year to have one. This year we got two, so we'll continue to push for that to happen."

For Tuscola, getting Edwards to the final tournament was a huge step in of itself. The team didn't send anyone to state last year, but Edwards became the second Mountie in three years to make the tournament.

"That was really good for him," Tuscola coach Erik Melville said. "Just getting there was the goal of the year from the very start. You have to be realistic about what you're going to face when you get down there."

Edwards got off to a rough start. On his first hole, Edwards bogeyed after a three putt. His pairing sank a chip from the bunker for a birdie, something that Melville said may have "rattled" the senior.

"He hit the ball really well," Melville said. "He just struggled with his putting. He putted really well in the practice round, but he just couldn't figure it out."

Edwards got off to a tough start, but never gave up.

"He kept battling," Melville said. "I was proud of him for not just packing it in after a rough first day."

For Pisgah's sophomores, the experience helped the pairing hold their nerves a bit better.

"This year he went out and shot and was consistent in his round," Rogers said of Mehaffey. "He has experienced it already, so the nerves weren't there like they were as a freshman."

Mehaffey agreed that his experience helped him out in this week's tournament.

"It helped a lot," Mehaffey said. "It made the nerves a little less from having the experience."

Bradley, while not having experience at the state level, does have experience of playing under pressure.

"Hank Bradley competes in a lot of junior golf tournaments throughout the southeast. He has experienced that pressure," Rogers said. "He's been in those moments already. He played like he was capable of playing at the state tournament."

For Bradley, making it to the state tournament was a major accomplishment.

"It's been one of my biggest goals after missing it by two shots last year," Bradley said.

It's a familial sport for Bradley.

"My dad played college golf, so I'd like to follow in his footsteps and do what he did," Bradley said. "It gives me a thrill because nobody can master it. You always have something to improve."

Both teams took a practice round on Sunday to get a lay of the land and take notes for the tournament.

"They adapted very well to the course. It wasn't extremely different from what we've played before," Rogers said. "It was a fair course. It was a course you could adapt to fairly easy and be successful."

Part of that adaptation had to come on day two of the tournament. The day started with heavy rain.

"The first day it was a whole different course from the second day," Mehaffey said. "It was hot and the course was more firm. The second day it was windy and rainy, so it was like playing two different courses."

Despite this, all three players shot better in the second round that the first.

"It was a surprise to see anyone perform better in the rain, especially with how hard it was raining the first 30 minutes or so," Melville said.

Now, both teams turn their attention to the offseason. Sending golfers to state this year, shows a path forward for both programs.

"That's big," Melville said. "It's always going to be tough to qualify a team from this part of the state. We still have a chance outside of that to get kids in."

Rogers said he was happy with the golfers' performances and thankful for the support in around Haywood County.

"I'm extremely proud of them and them being able to represent Pisgah High School at that level," Rogers said. "I'm extremely grateful to all the courses in Haywood County that support youth golf and allow us to play their courses. That's extremely beneficial to all of Haywood County's golf programs and we are extremely grateful for that."