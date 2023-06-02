Haywood football elevates assistant coach as Josh Puckett takes over Tomcats program

Haywood football promoted assistant coach Josh Puckett to lead the program on Friday, according to the school's website. Puckett takes over for Chris Smith who left to become the coach at Bartlett in Memphis.

Puckett, who is also the school's baseball coach, served as the Tomcats' offensive and defensive line coach this past season and has experience leading a football program. He spent seven seasons at Lake County (2013-19) and two at Shelbyville (2020 and 2021) compiling a 72-36 overall record.

Puckett guided Lake County to a 60-27 record. In five Class 1A playoff trips, the Falcons made back-to-back state semifinal appearances (2017 and 2018) and captured the 2019 state title with a 15-0 record. Lake County beat Greenback, 38-23, for its first state championship since 1985.

This will be Puckett's second stint at Haywood. The Greenfield native was Haywood's offensive line coach in 2010.

Last season, Puckett helped the Tomcats' offense average 49.6 points and 482 yards per game.

Smith coached at Haywood for four seasons, leading the program to the Class 4A state semifinals with a 13-1 record in 2022. The Tomcats lost to Pearl-Cohn, 53-47. Smith compiled a 48-8 at Haywood, reaching the semifinals all four years and playing for a state championship in 2020.

