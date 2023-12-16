Haywood athletes impress at winter track meets

Dec. 15—Pisgah and Tuscola's winter track teams competed in two meets to end November and open December — the "No More Turkey" winter track meet on Nov. 29 and the "Polar No. 2," both at Swain County High School in Bryson City.

Tuscola takes top marks at Turkey meet

Eight teams from across WNC competed in the "No More Turkey" meet, including Tuscola, Pisgah, Swain County, Andrews, Franklin, Murphy, Robbinsville and Tri-County Early College.

Tuscola's squad highlighted the day with one relay team victory and three individual first-place finishes.

Tuscola's boys 4x200-meter relay team won with a mark of 1:47.16. The boys also placed second in the 4x800 and third in the 4x400, while the girls placed second in the 4x200 and 4x800 and third in the 4x400.

Tuscola sophomore Felix Lopez won the boys' 55-meter hurdles with a mark of 9.58, as well as the boys' triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, four and a half inches.

"Felix is a strong athlete," said Tuscola coach Joanne Rinker. "If he stays healthy this season, I feel like he'll qualify in one of the jumps or one of his events."

Tuscola senior Annalisse Phillips won the girls' 3200-meter run in a time of 16:52.50, mere milliseconds ahead of teammate Georgia Crowder, a sophomore who finished in 16:53.55.

Tusocla had several athletes place in the top five in numerous events: sophomore Brandon Jordan, who finished third in the boys' high jump (5-02) and boys' long jump (15-11.50) and fifth in the boys' 55-meter dash (7.15); freshman Benjamin Gevjan, who finished second in the boys' 3200-meter run (16:23.74); senior Stephen Brooks, who finished third in the boys' shot put (40-01) and junior Daniel Griswold finished fifth in the boys' 1600-meter run (6:11.06).

Rinker said the kids have been performing and practicing well despite the frigid temperatures.

"These kids have been awesome about the cold. Very little complaining," she said. "We are trying to make sure that, in the practices that are below 40 degrees, we're doing workouts that keep them moving constantly."

Rinker described a typical practice where the athletes are challenged to run 200, walk 100, and then begin their next 200.

"We had kids that ran 20 200s, and some only ran 10-12. It gave everyone the opportunity to run hard, stay warm and be at their pace," she said.

For the Lady Mountaineers, junior Gracie Rinker finished second in the girls' 55-meter hurdles (10.25), third in the girls' 55-meter dash (8.20) and third in the 300-meter dash (46.96); sophomore Briley Jordan, who finished fourth in the girls' high jump (4-10) and girls' triple jump (26-06); and senior Mikaela Hyatt, who finished third in the girls' shot put (30-03).

For the Pisgah Bears, the day's best performance came from senior Evan Byrd, who captured three silver medals, finishing in second place in the boys' 55-meter dash (6.85), 300-meter dash (37.89) and 500-meter dash (1:08.40). Byrd's 500-meter dash time qualified him for the state meet, which is the only postseason in winter track.

Pisgah coach McKinley Morris said Byrd's state meet qualification is impressive but that it comes down to his effort in the offseason.

"Indoor standards are more difficult than years past, so that was really big for Evan to come out and run his very first race and qualify for the 500-meter dash," she said. "We've seen a lot of kids put in the work in the summer and fall, and all of their hard work and effort is paying off.

Teammate Ashton Sutton, a senior, captured two second-place finishes, one in the boys' long jump (16-04.50) and one in the boys' triple jump (37-11.50), as well as one fourth-place finish in the boys' 55-meter dash (7.13).

Pisgah had numerous top-five finishes: Junior Ben Frazier finished third in the boys' 300-meter dash (38.13) and fifth in the 500-meter dash (1:11.55); Junior Daniel Sayblack captured a silver medal in the boys' 1600-meter run in a time of 5:08.65; Preston Wright, a junior, finished fourth in the boys' shot put (38-06);

For the girls, junior Caroline Henson finished third in the girls' 1600-meter run (5:58.34); Sophomore Olivia Powell finished third in the girls' 55-meter hurdles (10.36); and Lily Warner, a sophomore, placed fifth in the girls' 500-meter dash (1:34.32).

"Caroline ran the same time at the first meet that she did at the last meet last year, and we see that as an improvement because you're picking up where you left off," Morris said. "We're not having to start back over again."

Byrd shows out at Polar No. 2

Eleven teams from across WNC competed in the "Polar No. 2" meet, including Tuscola, Pisgah, Swain County, Andrews, Cherokee, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murphy, Robbinsville, Rosman, and Smoky Mountain.

Pisgah's Evan Byrd was the top Haywood County performer at the Polar No. 2. He followed up his three silver medals with a win in the 300-meter dash (36.69), as well as a second-place finish in the 55-meter dash (6.80).

Frazier finished second in the boys' 500-meter dash (1:09.68) and third in the boys' 300-meter dash (38.25). His 500 time is a personal record and is extremely close to the state meet the qualification, Morris said. "I look for him to do that in the next few meets," she added.

Sutton, meanwhile, posted two silver medal finishes: one in the boys' long jump (17-00.50) and one in the boys' triple jump (38-01.50), along with a fourth-place finish in the boys' 300-meter dash (38.73), which was a season-best and personal record.

Wright nabbed a bronze finish in the boys' shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 6 inches, a season-best and personal record by two feet for the junior.

"He's someone who threw last winter, spring and fall and has been working really hard. He's seeing those results," Morris said.

Henson was the Sugar Bears' top performer, winning the 1600-meter run in a personal-best time of 5:57.79.

"Super proud of her and her confidence going into that race," Morris said. "We have a lot of young leadership on the girls' side, which is very exciting."

Powell tallied a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (10.34), and although she didn't make the top five in the 55-meter or 300-meter dash, all three races were personal records for her. Lilly Warner ran a personal best in the 500-meter dash (1:34.23) and the long jump (12-07). Nevaeh Figgins, a sophomore, also PR'd in the shot put (25-07).

"Our goal is to be better at the end than the beginning. I feel like the kids have really accepted that challenge," Morris said. "I'm proud of them. It says something about these kids and their work ethic. They're willing to come out and run every day in 32-degree weather and are still performing. That says a lot about these kids and the standard they're setting for the program."

For Tuscola, freshman Brooks Barbee finished fifth in the boys' 1000-meter run in a time of 2:53.67, which was just under the mark he needed to qualify in order to run at the JDL Holiday Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Winston-Salem.

"When I registered him for JDL, he didn't have a 1000 time, and they told me he had to have a sub-three minute 1000 time to qualify," Rinker said. "He got a 2:53. How awesome is that? He's a strong runner."

Freshman Preston Smith and Griswold finished third (5:58.25) and fourth (6:08.76) in the boys' 100-meter run. Gevjan finished fourth in the boys' 3200-meter run with a time of 15:24.70.

Jordan tallied a third-place finish in the boys' high jump (5-08), while Brooks finished fourth in the boys' shot put (40-00).

The Mountaineer boys' 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay teams both finished second.

"What was really exciting was we got to a place with the boys where we had an 'A' and a 'B' relay team, which gave us an opportunity to get their splits and to see who should be on the 'A' team and who should be on the 'B' team," Rinker said.

For the Lady Mountaineers, junior Skylar Ball finished fourth in the girls' 300-meter dash (47.44), freshman Emma Clancy finished fourth in the 1600-meter dash (6:38.04), and Crowder won the 3200 — meter in a time of 15:58.18, right in front of teammate Phillips (15:58.19).

Gracie Rinker, meanwhile, finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (10.20), while sophomore Cora Hogan finished fourth (10.63), both of which were personal bests.

Briley Jordan, a state qualifier last season, tied for second in the high jump (4-10).

"She is one move of the bar off (2 inches) from qualifying, so I feel pretty confident about her," Rinker said.

The girls' 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams all nabbed silver medals, with the 4x200 tallying a personal best time of 1:56.80.

Rinker said the early meets have all been about figuring out which events each athlete likes to do and getting in a good spot come the January events.

"They are all cutting a little bit of time or a few inches off the jumps they need," she said. The end goal is the state meet. "I really want to take as many kids as possible to state. Come January, I want them to to go for it their 'A' race. Then they can focus on one key event."

Practice for the state meet, which annually occurs at JDL Fats Track in Winston-Salem, begins this Saturday when the top 16 Mountaineers travel to participate in the JDL Holiday Invitational. Many coaches like their kids to experience JDL before the state meet because it's shorter than the typical indoor track, which can throw off athletes who have never run on a course that short.

"That's the reason we bring them. Otherwise, their first experience is with this overwhelming track. I want them to be confident and comfortable," Rinker said.