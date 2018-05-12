Hayward will be with Celtics for Game 1 - as a spectator

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward returned to Boston from his rehab work in Indianapolis and will be with the Celtics on Sunday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Probably in a nice suit.

Hayward updated his rehab progress in a blog post on Friday. On Saturday, Celtics coach Stevens - as he has for the past few months - said he'll be without his injured stars Hayward and Kyrie Irving and quickly quashed any speculation of Hayward's return this postseason.

Stevens said Hayward did participate in part of the C's walk-through on Saturday.

"He flew back this weekend so he'll be at tomorrow's game," Stevens told reporters on Saturday. "He was just out here as we walked through some things earlier. Got to be a part of the walk-through which was fun, just to have him back out here.

"He's getting better too, but we're going to figure out have to be the best version of ourselves for the rest of the season without those guys [Hayward and Irving]," Stevens said.

