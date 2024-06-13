Hayslip enters transfer portal

Jun. 12—After struggling for three years for playing time at Alabama, Camden Hayslip has entered the transfer portal, according to a published report.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, the junior from Friendship Christian entered the portal June 4, just days after the Crimson Tide's season ended in the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA tournament.

The left-handed slugger led Alabama in home runs during the fall campaign. But he played in just seven games this spring, rarely seeing action after two early starts at designated hitter. He drove in one run and went 0-for-11.

He homered in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons, including a grand slam in 2023. He went 7-for-34 his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

As a Commander, he was ranked as the top outfielder and second player overall from Tennessee by Perfect Game USA. He batted .442 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs as a senior in 2021 after COVID gutted his junior year. As a sophomore, he teamed with future Tennessee Vol Jared Dickey (now starting in right field for the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Kansas City Royals' high-A team in Davenport, Iowa which plays in the Midwest League, to form a powerful one-two force in the lineup as Friendship reached the Division II-A state quarterfinals in 2019 with a 30-8 record.