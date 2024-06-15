Hays native Dylan Dreiling hits walk-off in College World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Entering the bottom of the ninth in the first round of the College World Series, Tennessee trailed Florida State 11-8.

The frame ended when Dylan Dreiling, a second-year outfielder for the Volunteers and a native of Hays, smacked a double in the left-field gap to win the game.

“With this offense, we’re always one inning away,” Dreiling said after the game. “That’s kind of our motto this year. And we just had a belief that a big inning was coming and just trusting each other.”

The hit was Dreiling’s fourth of the night. He drove in three runs total to help Tennessee overcome a five-run deficit in the game.

“As we were getting ready to go out in the dugout, I was looking around the room and had a sense of comfort,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said after the game. “Just because looking at the group of guys that we were about to go do battle with, felt pretty dang good about it. I think we knew we were going to do battle with a very offensive team, as you saw.

The win moves Tennessee into the winner’s bracket of the College World Series. Up next, the Volunteers will play North Carolina, who walked off Virginia in the game before Tennessee’s.

