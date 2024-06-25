Hays native Dylan Dreiling is CWS Most Outstanding Player

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays native Dylan Dreiling was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Dreiling, a sophomore, was able to help Tennessee win its first national championship in baseball with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series finals.

Dreiling connected for his 23rd homer of the season and Hunter Ensley evaded Jackson Appel’s tag at the plate as he scored on Tears’ double to make it 6-1 going to the eighth. Since the CWS best-of-three finals began in 2003, Dreiling is the only player to homer in three games.

“I kind of blacked out again in the moment,” Dreiling said. “I know first pitch I overswung on a heater way up. I told myself just see the ball deep and put a good swing on something. He gave me a changeup over the middle. I tried to stay back and put a good swing on it.”

After the game, Dreiling also spoke to ESPN.

“I just treat it like any other game. This is a real special group. We did a good job with that all year. We played in a lot of big games and this team just treated it like any other game,” Dreiling said.

He was also asked what it felt like to hold the trophy.

“It’s heavier than I thought,” he added.”

