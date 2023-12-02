Haynesville, Ruston, Union Parish, Calvary earn Superdome trips

For the first time in seven seasons, Haynesville is headed back to the New Orleans Superdome with a shot at the state title after stopping Logansport in Tiger Stadium 31-14 on Friday night in the LHSAA Non-Select Division IV semifinal game.

One of the most storied football programs in the state of Louisiana, the Golden Tors (12-1) have 17 state titles but haven’t played for one since 2016 when they lost to these same Logansport Tigers (11-2). Haynesville last won a title in 2014 when they topped Mangham for the Class 1A crown.

“We have a really good group of kids who are playing good football right now,” Tors coach David Franklin said. “We are just excited to be going back to the dome after seven years.”

There were lots of standouts against Logansport including Alonzo Jackson with a pick-6, Keizavion Woods with a blocked punt for a score, plus a receiving TD from Isaiah Washington. Eli Bray added a field goal and Byruss Burns a rushing TD.

Haynesville will play Oak Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Superdome.

Ruston 28, Mandeville 7: Jordan “The Jet” Hayes scored twice on runs of 7 and 12 yards to give the Bearcats (13-0) a second consecutive trip to the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state championship game. The Skippers (9-5) couldn’t solve the Ruston defense led by Peyton Bell, LSU commit Ahmad Breaux and Louisiana Tech commit Geordan Guidry.

Dylone Brooks opened the scoring for the Bearcats with a 7-yard scamper. When John Brantley found Jamar Woods for a 26-yard score near the end of the first half, Ruston had the game in hand.

Ruston plays at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Zachary and Dutchtown, which had their game suspended due to weather.

Union Parish 24, Jena 16: The Farmers (9-4) went on the road and won to earn an unexpected return to New Orleans, if you consider their regular season record, by getting past previously undefeated Jena (12-1).

“These seniors (11) have been to the state championship three years in a row, now four,” UP coach Joe Spatafora said. “It’s our system stability.”

Freshman defensive back Braxton Patterson had a scoop and score in the first quarter and a game-ending interception in the fourth to go with eight solo tackles.

The Farmers play St. James at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Calvary 35, Isidore Newman 27: Quarterback Abram Wardell tossed four TD passes in lifting the Cavaliers (13-0) past the Greenies (10-2) in the LHSAA Select Division III semifinal contest.

Wardell hit James Simon, Kolby Thomas, Jay Simon and Aubrey Hermes for scores to earn a berth in the state championship game.

“Our guys did a great job against a very good team,” Cavs coach Rodney Guin said. “The defense came up with some great plays and our offense played very well.”

Freshman corner Brylon Huglon managed a key pick and senior Landon Sylvie had the clinching play for the Cavaliers. Calvary will play No. 1 seed St. Charles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Haynesville, Ruston, Union Parish, Calvary earn Superdome trips