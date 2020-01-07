Haynes: "[Lillard] didn’t sign up to be on a team like this... there will be a move made"

We are exactly one month away from the NBA trade deadline.

We repeat, one month!

As the rumor mill continues to churn, the Trail Blazers trade chatter is heating up.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports caught up with NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh on the latest Habershow Podcast to discuss the latest surrounding the Blazers' trade rumors.

Habershow clip: Yahoo! Sports' @ChrisBHaynes on whether Blazers -- now 15-22 and outside of top-8 in West -- will make a trade to rally around Damian Lillard. Full episode: https://t.co/dDfNWpPXU7 pic.twitter.com/3OUioUgD2n — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 6, 2020

Haynes has no doubt the Trail Blazers, who are currently 15-22, will make a move.

With two valuable expiring contracts, that's to be expected.

"There will be a move made, for sure," Haynes said. "It's hard for me to believe that Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore will still be there past the trade deadline."

As Haberstroh discussed, Bazemore and Whiteside's expiring contracts are worth a lot with Bazemore at 19 million and Whiteside at 27 million.

Haynes discussed how the Blazers are constructed at the moment is not what Portland is looking for with Damian Lillard in his prime.

They just expire and that's why it's hard for me to believe that they'll be on the roster past that deadline. A move will be made. This is Dame's spot. He just signed his super max this past summer. He didn't sign up to be on a team like this. Nobody thought this was going to be the team. The front office, it's their call now. It's their play. I know Terry Stotts is going to get a lot of heat for what's been going on this season, and likely so. He's the coach. He's got to take some blame, but I think we all see flaws in this roster. – Chris Haynes from Yahoo! Sports

Does Haynes believe the Trial Blazers could land Kevin Love?

Maybe.

"I don't know if Kevin Love is the call," Haynes said. "I don't know if they end up getting him. I just have a hard time looking at the assets that Portland has and it's hard for me to believe that that's enough to get Kevin Love. But stranger things have happened."

The Yahoo! Sports NBA Insider does, however, think the Trail Blazers may have enough to offer Cleveland if they really wanted to go out and land the All-Star big man.

"I believe they have the assets, and I don't believe they'll deal Anfernee [Simons] and Zach [Collins]. He [Neil Olshey] loves that kid [Anfernee]. I look at Whiteside too. The deal is attractive, expiring deals, but then you got to go in there with that young roster, with those young, impressionable guys and Cleveland could definitely make a move after that trade if they wanted to. I don't know if he's [Kevin Love] the right fit -- locker room wise -- with those guys even for half a season or less than that. But Zach and Anfernee, if those guys are in play, and I have a hard time believing they are, you could make a case that Portland has the best package to offer Cleveland out there."

Of course, there has already been a lot made about Love potentially coming back to play in his hometown of Portland, and he has made it known he wants out of Cleveland, that's for sure.

But, does he want to be trading to Rip City? Dwight Jaynes doesn't think so.

If not Love, then who could be another potential target?

Here's a short list of other potential top targets that teams are rumored to be open to dealing before the trade deadline:

-- Pistons Andre Drummond

-- Grizzlies Andre Iguodala

-- Thunder Steven Adams

(Or really anyone on the OKC roster)

-- Wizards Davis Bertans

-- Kings Dewayne Dedmon

-- Knicks Marcus Morris

Don't expect any move to happen right away.

It sounds like teams are weighing their options and won't pull the trigger until closer to the February 6th deadline.

But as always we are continuing to keep our finger on the pulse. Keep it locked here at NBCSNW.com.

