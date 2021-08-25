Haynes King named starting quarterback at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher has made his decision.

The Texas A&M head coach announced Wednesday morning on ESPN 97.5 in Houston that Haynes King has won the Aggies’ starting quarterback job. King, a redshirt freshman, beat out redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada and will start in Week 1.

With four-year starter Kellen Mond now in the NFL, King and Calzada battled throughout the spring, summer and into fall camp. Fisher said the decision was made on Tuesday.

“I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well,” Fisher said. “I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher told @johngranato and @LanceZierlein on #TheBench that Haynes King will be the starting QB for @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/mVeKKXrGD3 — ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) August 25, 2021

Texas A&M, ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25, is coming off a 9-1 season in 2020, its third season with Fisher as head coach. The Aggies’ only loss was in Week 2 at Alabama, and it was a 52-24 blowout. From there, they closed out the season with eight consecutive wins, including a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

Story continues

Entering 2021, Texas A&M has a ton of experience coming back except for at one major position — quarterback. King, a dual-threat, appeared in two games in 2020 and completed two-of-four passes for 59 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 43 yards on six rushing attempts. Calzada was Mond’s backup in 2019 and played in three games. He went 12-of-24 for 133 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Aggies open up the 2021 season at home against Kent State on Sept. 4.

Haynes King has been named the starting quarterback at Texas A&M. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: