Haynes: Celtics senior consultant Jeff Van Gundy on shortlist for Bucks head coaching gig

The Milwaukee Bucks turmoil in their coaching staff is proving to be a very Boston Celtics-adjacent affair. After news the team was letting go of first-year head coach (and Celtics alum) Adrian Griffin broke, word came around that the Bucks were considering a hire of former Boston head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Doc Rivers to replace him.

Now, another Celtics alumnus — this time current Boston senior consultant Jeff Van Gundy — is also being linked to the open head coaching gig in reporting from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Noting that while Milwaukee is “zeroing in on Doc Rivers to replace Griffin,” the Bucks have “also formulated a short list of candidates that includes Jeff Van Gundy and Nate McMillan.”

“The plan for the Bucks is to act quickly on hiring the next head coach,” added Haynes, so we ought to know soon which (if any) former or current members of the Celtics organization might be helming Milwaukee for the rest of the season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire