Haynes: Celtics may part with Thompson; Raptors possible landing spot

It seems like there is a good chance the Tristan Thompson era of the Boston Celtics could be coming to a close based on recent reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The NBA insider relates that the Celtics may “trade their starting center by the March 25 trade deadline, with the Toronto Raptors being a possible destination”. And while most trade rumors ought to be taken with a grain of salt at this time of year, with Boston’s frontcourt crunch having forced head coach Brad Stevens into a plan moving forward of juggling minutes to only play two of the team’s three starting-caliber big men moving forward, a trade seems all but certain.

Charania: Celtics interest in Collins remains, but Barnes more logical target https://t.co/OiQhin9xPh — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 15, 2021

Should a deal materialize with the Raptors, the fit makes sense on emotional levels as well as need. With Toronto lacking heft and mobility with former Celtic Aron Baynes having taken a bit of a step back this season, and Thompson a native of the Canadian metropolis the Raptors normally call home, a deal could appeal to both parties. The possibility also of course exists to involve one or more teams as well. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1371280026335854599?s=20

Should the deal remain focused on just Toronto, salary matching candidates to Thompson's $9.2 million dollar paycheck due this season could include Norman Powell ($10.8 million), old friend Baynes ($7 million), or perhaps wing Patrick McCaw ($4 million) and forward Stanley Johnson ($3.8 million) in combination with one another or Baynes. Forward Chris Boucher could also potentially be a target, but it seems more like the Raptors would want to hang on to the sharpshooting big. It seems likely that pending restricted free agent Powell would also fall into that category, though could conceivably be a target if the Celtics were open to including a young player or a first-round pick to start the conversation.

