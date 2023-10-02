Hayley Matthews helps West Indies complete record run chase over Australia

Second T20 international, Sydney Australia 212-6 (20 overs): Perry 70 (46), Litchfield 52* (19); Matthews 3-36 West Indies 213-3 (19.5 overs): Matthews 132 (64); Schutt 2-30 West Indies won by seven wickets Scorecard.

Hayley Matthews' stunning century helped West Indies complete the highest women's T20 international run chase as they beat Australia by seven wickets.

Captain Matthews struck 132 from 64 balls as her side chased Australia's imposing 212-6 in Sydney.

The all-rounder fell with West Indies needing nine runs from seven balls, which Shemaine Campbell and Chinelle Henry managed with a ball to spare.

Matthews also took 3-36 in Australia's innings in a majestic all-round effort.

Her performance eclipsed that of 20-year-old Australian Phoebe Litchfield, who blasted 52 from 19 balls - equalling Sophie Devine's record for the fastest women's T20 international half-century (18 balls).

The previous highest successful chase in women's T20s was England's pursuit of 199 against India in 2018.

All-rounder Matthews scored 99 not out in the defeat by Australia in the first T20 on Sunday, and backed it up with the highest individual score in a women's T20I run chase, her knock including 20 fours and five sixes.

The 25-year-old was dropped on 30 by Megan Schutt and capitalised, reaching her century from 53 balls.

She was supported by Stafanie Taylor's 59 from 41 balls as the experienced pair added 174 for the second wicket.

Matthews was bowled by Jess Jonassen in the penultimate over for the highest ever individual T20 score against world champions Australia.

Ellyse Perry had earlier top scored for the hosts with 70 from 46 balls but skipper Alyssa Healy fell for a first-ball duck, and Matthews' bowling efforts were supported by seamer Shamilia Connell's 2-35.

Australia's dominance in the shortest format has started to fade, this defeat coming after they lost their first T20 series since 2017 against England in June.

The series decider takes place in Brisbane on Thursday, 5 October.