Hayfield's three homers are not enough in a loss to Cherry

Apr. 19—The Hayfield baseball team hit three home runs but it wasn't enough as it lost to Cherry 16-5 in Hayfield Friday.

Ryan Nelsen, Aidan Nelson and Eric Bermea all homered in the loss for the Vikings (4-4 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Kael Steele (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K; Austin Dahle, 3 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 K

Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe, 1-for-2; Ryan Nelsen, 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R; Aidan Nelson, 3-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Eric Bermea, 3-for-4, HR, double, 2 RBIs; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-1