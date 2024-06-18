Hayfield's Easton Fritcher will transfer from University of Minnesota baseball team

Jun. 18—ROCHESTER — Hayfield's Easton Fritcher has entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons with the University of Minnesota baseball team.

"I think it was just the right fit for me at the time," Fritcher said of his decision to transfer. "I think I wanted a little more opportunity (to play) and with the whole new (Minnesota) coaching staff change, I didn't see that happening."

Fritcher has been in contact with several schools, a mix between Division I and II colleges.

Some of the schools he has been in contact with include St. Thomas University, St. Cloud State University and Southwest Minnesota State University in Minnesota as well as several from out of state.

"I think I'm a guy who can play and take to a program right away," Fritcher said. "I just think it was the best decision for me and my family."

Fritcher saw limited action with the Gophers during his true freshman year during the 2023 season. He took a redshirt season in 2024 and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

He would like to make his decision on a new school in the next week or two.

"It's a process that happens pretty fast," he said. "A lot of coaches try to go quickly because they need to fill their roster and obviously they can't be holding a bunch of money for one guy."

Fritcher has been working out in Rochester and Stewartville this summer and he is also trying to get as much playing time and at-bats as possible. He is playing for two different teams, amateur ball with the Rochester Royals and with the Minnesota Mud Puppies of the Northwoods League.

The MudPuppies do not have a home stadium so they play just a part-time schedule with all games on the road. They will make their lone trip to Rochester to face the Honkers at Mayo Field on June 27 and 28.

Fritcher is a left-handed throwing and hitting outfielder. He also excelled as a pitcher in high school and has talked to several colleges about the possibility of being a two-way player. But he would have to build up endurance in his arm for that to happen.

"I plan on it (pitching) more later in the (current) season," he said. "I haven't been on the mound enough so I figured I have to build it up for one more month and I'll be a little closer to game ready. It won't be my full potential but it will be close."

— —

Rochester's Joe Sperry has been named a junior college All-American in baseball for his stellar sophomore season at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

Sperry was selected as a Third Team All-American in NJCAA Division I baseball. The 2022 Lourdes grad was the designated hitter on the third team.

The right-handed hitter had a huge season at the plate for Lancaster. He batted .398 with a lofty 1.264 OPS. Sperry blasted 20 home runs, had 16 doubles, scored 56 runs and had a whopping 84 RBIs in just 54 games.

Sperry recently decommitted from Division I Winthrop University due to a coaching change and he is in the process of finding a new college team to play for during the 2024-25 school year.

He was also a pitcher at Lancaster and he went 3-4 with a 6.67 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 54 innings this season.

----

Gabby Weiss, a radio and youth sports icon in Austin, recently passed away.

Weiss was a long-time sportscaster at KAUS 1480 AM radio in Austin and he did a wide variety of sports broadcasts, mostly of Austin teams.

Weiss,a native of Austin, was also know for starting the Austin All-Stars traveling baseball team in 1978 and helping run the program for several decades. The Austin All-Stars were made of the top players in the city 12 and under and for many years the team would make an annual trip to Canada for a tournament and would also host a big event in Austin.

Weiss was also inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch Coach's Association Hall of Fame in 1992 as an umpire.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .