Hayfield's Bronson and Watson qualify for state golf meet
May 29—The Hayfield girls golf team had two state qualifiers at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Wednesday.
Carly Bronson shot an 89 on Wednesday for a two day score of 177 to take third and get to state and Kristen Watson shot a 94 Wednesday for a two day score of 191 to take ninth and get to state.
Kolton Fielder led the Hayfield boys with a total score of 191 as he finished in 26th place.
Hayfield girls scoring: Carly Bronson, 177; Kristen Watson, 191; Chelsea Christopherson, 197; Ellie Harthan, 229
Hayfield boys scoring: Kolton Fielder, 191; Jaxon Harberts, 195; Cooper Hatten, 196