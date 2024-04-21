Hayfield softball team goes 2-0 in Rushford Tournament

Apr. 21—The Hayfield softball team scored a pair of wins at the Rushford Tournament as they beat GMLOK 7-4 and topped Goodhue 8-4 Saturday.

Elaina Masching notched the win against GMLOK for the Vikings and Ella Bamlet pitched the win against Goodhue.

The Vikings are now 4-4 overall.

Hayfield 7, GMLOK

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 4 ER, 8 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 1-for-4, R; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, R; Alexys Swygman, 2-for-4, double; Melody Walker, 0-for-2, BB; M. Hansen, 0-for-2, 2 R; Kenna Rutledge, 1-for-2, R

Hayfield 8, Goodhue 4

Hayfield pitching: Ella Bamlet (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 7 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K

Hayfield hitting: Selk, 0-for-2, 2 R; Beaver, 1-for-4, R; Swygman, 0-for-4, R; Jenna Christopherson, 0-for-3, R; Walker, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-2, BB; Rutledge, 2-for-2, RBI, 2 R; S. Anderson, 1-for-1