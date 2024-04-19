Hayfield falls to Maple River softball team
Apr. 19—The Hayfield softball team lost 14-13 in eight innings at Maple River (3-3 overall) Thursday.
Alexys Swygman went 3-for-5 for Hayfield (2-4 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching, 5 IP, 16 H, 3 BB, 11 ER, 3 K; Ella Bamlet (L) 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 5 K
Hayfield hitting: Nora Bamlet, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Natalie Beaver, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Alexys Swygman, 3-for-5, RBI, R; S. Anderson, 2-for-5; Melody Walker, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Betsy Gillette, 2-for-4, R; M. Hansen, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Kenna Rutledge, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R