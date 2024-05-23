Hayfield baseball team advances, will play Goodhue Saturday

May 22—The No. 4 seeded Hayfield baseball team beat No. 13 United South Central (5-14 overall) 13-5 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Hayfield Wednesday.

Aidan Nelson homered and knocked in three runs for the Vikings (15-6 overall).

Hayfield will play No. 5 Goodhue in Riverland at noon Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Jack Thoe (W) 3 IP, 5 H, 3 BBs, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Eric Bermea (S) 3 IP, 4 BB, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Rylan Nelsen, 2 R; Aidan Nelson 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R; Eric Bermea 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Nelson 1-for-2; Kael Steele 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 R; Hunter Simonson, 1 R