Hayes signs with Thomas University

May 17—THOMASVILLE — Surrounded by friends, family, teammates, and coaches, Thomasville High School Lady Bulldog Kennedy Hayes signed a letter of intent to play with Thomas University on Wednesday morning.

Described by Lady Bulldog head coach Jeray Randall Sr. as an "awesome player," the Night Hawks are gaining a driven young talent in Hayes.

"She has pushed through adversity and made great leaps and bounds," Randall said. "I'm so proud for her to be able to sign this letter of intent to TU."

Hayes shared her gratitude toward her family for their support on and off the court, along with her coaches.

Hayes' middle school coach Rashad Spivey was in attendance, sharing that Hayes has always been a hard worker, grinding it out on the court and he was looking forward to being able to watch her continue to grow as she went on to play at Thomas University.

The point guard, who averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 steals a game this season, will be coached by Ron Foxx, who enters his second year of coaching the Lady Night Hawks, after leading the team to an 18-9 as an assistant coach.

This year was a rebuilding year for the Lady Night Hawks, as they went 1-27, but Foxx is hoping to turn that around with Hayes on his team.