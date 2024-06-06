Hayes leaves Aberdeen after turning down coaching role

Jonny Hayes has turned down a coaching role with Aberdeen and announced his departure from the club.

The 36-year-old winger ran out 352 times for the Dons across two spells, ranking 16th in the Pittodrie outfit's all-time appearance list.

In a club statement, Aberdeen confirmed the former Republic of Ireland international was offered a role within the youth academy, but instead "has opted to pursue senior coaching opportunities at professional level elsewhere."

After scoring 38 goals for the club and lifting the League Cup in 2013, Hayes says he will remain a supporter despite choosing to move on.

“It’s been a privilege to represent this fantastic club”, he said.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played in many important games, and of course, play my part in delivering a trophy for the fans, who have supported me incredibly throughout the years.

"I’ve always given my best, both on and off the field, and tried to uphold the values of Aberdeen FC.

“The future is bright for the club and although I won’t be playing at Pittodrie anymore, I’ll always be a supporter of the club and city and I wish everyone associated with AFC all the very best going forward.”