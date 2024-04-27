Hayes laments 'worst decision in Champions League history'

Defeat by Barcelona marked the last time Emma Hayes will manage Chelsea at Stamford Bridge [Reuters]

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Kadeisha Buchanan's red card in the semi-final defeat by Barcelona was the "worst decision in Women's Champions League history".

Buchanan was ordered off for a second yellow card offence as Chelsea were knocked out, losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge for a 2-1 exit on aggregate.

Hayes said she thought her side - who also conceded a penalty - were "robbed" by referee Iuliana Demetrescu's decisions.

Buchanan's second booking came for a challenge on Patri Guijarro just before the hour mark.

"I didn't think it was a foul, let alone a yellow card," said Hayes.

Chelsea were 1-0 down to Aitana Bonmati's first-half goal but level on aggregate when the red card came out, with the tie in the balance.

Fridolina Rolfo's spot-kick in the 75th minute carried Barcelona through to the 25 May final.

Hayes said that going down to 10 players swung the tie's momentum in Barcelona's favour.

"I genuinely believe we were on top of the game," she said. "We just hit the post, I could feel the momentum going in that direction, but we didn’t have the chance to experience that.

"You need everything to go your way. They get two yellow cards, a deflection and a penalty. Everything went their way and everything didn’t go our way tonight."

The video assistant referee (VAR) system was in operation but can only be used to check possible red card decisions, not yellows.

The Chelsea boss called the decision to send off Buchanan "horrific".

Hayes added: "I'm stood there and I've looked at the fourth official and said, 'Surely that will be checked?', and she said it can’t on a yellow.

"The toughest thing to take is that we didn't lose it. There's nothing you can do when there's such a terrible decision and it's already hard enough. They are a top team. When that's taken out of your hands, that is a tough one on the players for sure."

Missing out on the final means Hayes, who departs to become United States manager at the end of the season, will leave Chelsea having won every available trophy apart from the Champions League.