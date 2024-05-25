Hayden's pitching, timely hitting keep ISU alive at MVC baseball tourney

The weather, or threat of the nasty stuff, hasn’t been good in Evansville. Indiana State’s baseball team hasn’t always received good fortune or created it on its Pocket City sojourn.

However, the Sycamores are still alive and kicking in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. On the strength of a strong pitching effort by Luke Hayden, ISU eliminated Illinois-Chicago with a 5-3 victory at German American Bank Field on Friday night.

Yes, it was Friday night on a game originally scheduled to be played mid-afternoon.

With threatening skies and an unfavorable forecast, the game was pushed back to an evening start before it started. As it turned out, bad weather never came.

ISU will next play again at noon EDT against Southern Illinois, the team that beat the Sycamores in the opening game of the tournament.

If the Sycamores beat SIU, they would play again later, though who and when they’d play is contingent on the outcome of the Evansville-Illinois State contest that will be played after ISU’s game.

If the Purple Aces win, Saturday’s late game becomes the first round of a championship game. If the Redbirds win, the MVC has some schedule improvisation to do.

ISU’s offense picked up where it left off the previous evening when it had 12 hits in an 11-4 win against Murray State.

Singles by Randal Diaz and Dom Listi was followed by a walk drawn by Luis Hernandez. Parker Stinson brought Diaz and Listi home with a single to right, aided by an error. ISU led 2-0 before an out was recorded.

However, any thought that the Sycamores would have a stroll to the finish were thwarted by UIC starting pitcher Ryan Smith. After the first inning, he would allow just three more hits as his outing lasted into the sixth inning.

It didn’t matter, though, as Hayden was dealing.

He struck out the side in the first inning and UIC bailed him out of a couple of early jams. The Flames tried a two-out steal in the second, but A.J. Taylor slid past the bag and was out.

In the third, UIC had runners at the corners with two out. UIC’s Kendall Ewell ran from first base, drawing a throw from ISU catcher Grant Magill, but ISU shortstop Randal Diaz rifled a throw back to home plate and caught Zane Zielinski in his delayed steal of home plate.

Hayden did the rest. He didn’t allow more than four batters in any inning he pitched.

“He did a really good job staying down with his fastball. His kryptonite lately is that everything has been elevated. The fastball was down, the slider was down, that was the difference,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

“I landed my slider and I commanded my fastball. To spin a slider early in the count got them off the heat a little bit,” Hayden said.

ISU added much-needed insurance runs in the sixth. Joe Kido and Grant Magill singled off a tiring Smith. UIC turned to reliever Reece Lawler. On the first pitch he threw, ISU second baseman Josue Urdaneta tripled into the gap in left to make it 4-0.

“I wanted to be in-time and react. The teams have taken good approaches with me and I’ve seen a lot of fastballs. I just wanted to be ready,” Urdaneta said.

Another run was added in the seventh. ISU loaded the bases with a walk, an Adam Pottinger double and an intentional walk. Kido delivered with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 5-0.

The Sycamores needed those runs as UIC punched back in the eighth.

After ISU reliever Cameron Holycross loaded the bases with two walks and a base hit, UIC first baseman Pambos Nicoloudes singled to center to knock in a pair of runs.

After Holycross was relieved by Cole Gilley, the ISU reliever hit a batter and walked Rayth Petersen with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. With the bases still loaded, Gilley induced a force out to end the UIC threat.

The Flames brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Gilley struck out Ewell to keep the Sycamores’ MVC tournament journey going.

ISU should have some important arms available on a Saturday where the Sycamores will have to win twice to force a Sunday title showdown.

“We can roll back those Wednesday guys — [Jared] Spencer, [Cam] Edmonson, [Simon] Gregersen — so we’re not dead, but we’re going to have to be really smart,” Hannahs said.

“We’re going to need a few other guys to step in and buy us some innings [Saturday].”