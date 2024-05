Hayden Walker wins first CUSA Pitcher of the Week honor for the Aggies

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Hayden Walked was awarded with the CUSA Pitcher of the Week honor Monday morning following his performance in NMSU’s series against LA Tech.

Across Walkers 5 innings pitched, the New Mexico native only allowed one hit and one earned run.

Walker becomes the first pitcher to earn this award within the program.

