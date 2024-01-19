Hayden Springer lost his daughter days before Q-School; now he's contending at American Express

Provided Hayden Springer’s life in recent months, the strains of a lipped-out putt, funky chip or askew drive undoubtedly have taken on a different context.

Just two months ago, on Nov. 13, the 27-year-old Nashville, Tenn., native and his wife, Emma, lost their 3-year-old daughter Sage to Trisomy 18 (also known as Edwards Syndrome). It's a genetic disorder in which babies are born with three copies of chromosome 18 instead of two.

According to varied studies, most babies born with the condition (upwards of 95 percent) don’t live past their first year of life.

Like his late daughter, Hayden Springer is a fighter.

A mere five weeks after the tragic passing, Springer earned his PGA card by virtue of tying for a fourth-place finish at Tour Q-School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The feat came just two-plus months after the well-traveled Springer captured PGA Tour Canada’s season-long Fortinet Cup and that tour’s Player of the Year honors.

Hayden Springer watches his second shot on the 18th fairway of the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course during the first round of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

In Thursday’s opening round of The American Express in La Quinta, in just his fourth career Tour event, Springer showed no drop-off from his freight train close of 2023, shooting an 8-under 64 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course. His lone bogey came on the final hole, preceded by seven birdies and a chip-in eagle on the par-5 eighth.

The early effort places the rookie in a nine-way tie for fifth place, two shots behind American Express co-leaders Zach Johnson and Alex Noren.

“I’m very happy with the 64, and the 29 on the front. I couldn’t have asked for more than that hot start,” Springer said. “It’s been exciting, just trying to get ready for this start. This is what I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. And being a Tour member now, I know I’ve got the full season to make the most of, to learn and grow.”

With Tour success in both his present and foreground, Springer acknowledged that he and his family – which includes 1-year-old daughter, Annie – continue to deal daily with their loss.

“I think we’re good, but, I mean, there are moments that are harder than others," Springer said of Sage’s passing. “The community around us – our friends, family, our parents – have supported us so well these past few months.

"It’s been challenging and tough, but just trying to keep moving forward, keep living life as much as we can," he said. "We know that Sage would want that for us. There’s a missing piece. There’s always going to be a missing piece, but, overall, we’re just trying to love on each other and be around each other as much as we can.”

On the golf course, the memory of his daughter is a part of each round for Springer.

“I’ve had my wedges stamped with her name; just a fun thing to remember her, with a rainbow color and all that stuff,” Springer said. “And, at some point, I’ll probably wear a pink shirt too, because that was her favorite color.”

In mourning, the Springers have honored Sage’s memory through outreach, community and charity.

“We’ve had a number of families reach out to us, and we’ve started a non-profit (in 2021), called ‘Extra to Love,’ that we’re supporting trisomy families,” Springer said. “So, we’re definitely trying to expand that. We’re passionate about this. It’s something that came into our lives and totally changed our lives, so we’re very passionate about pushing this community forward and helping families who are going through a similar experience.”

Barely familiar with the three-course rotation at The American Express, Springer said he visited PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament course for some practice in recent weeks, and then returned to the desert this past Saturday to begin his preparation in earnest.

Springer’s American Express nascence included the aside that he wasn’t necessarily aware he’d just tackled the tournament’s toughest test, with his opening round 64 on Stadium matched only by Scott Stallings.

“You’re gonna’ have to play all three (courses) at some point,” he said. “But I actually didn’t know that (Stadium) is traditionally the hardest one. So, it’s even better to play well here the first day, and hopefully keep it going on the other two.”

Hayden Springer points to his tee shot going right off the 18th tee of the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course during the first round of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: American Express: Hayden Springer honors late daughter in event debut