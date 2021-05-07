Hayden Rose's 26 points helps lead Prairie past Battle Ground in boys basketball
May 7—Hayden Rose scored a game-high 26 points as the Prairie boys basketball team held on for a 55-49 victory at Battle Ground on Thursday.
Battle Ground's Kaden Perry scored just nine points and did not play in the second half.
Rose scored 11 points in Prairie's 23-point third quarter to help the Falcons to a 47-42 lead. Korey Terrell had 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Falcons.
Tait Spencer led Battle Ground with 19 points.
Boys basketball
HERITAGE 82, MOUNTAIN VIEW 67 — Jayden Cardiel scored 30 points and Quincy Caston added 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Timberwolves got their first win.
Austin Lee led the Thunder with 25.
LA CENTER 90, GOLDENDALE 59 — Riley Fender scored 27 points and Isaiah Romero added 26 as the Wildcats played a fast-tempo offense in their season opener.
"We got a lot of turnovers and got to the rim a lot," La Center coach Jeremy Ecklund said. "We only hit four 3s, but we made a lot a layups."
Jordan Nixon added 13 points for La Center, which led 49-25 by halftime.
SETON CATHOLIC 63, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 47 — Na'ol Abu scored 17 points and Jack Jenniges added 14 as the Cougars used a big fourth-quarter to give first-year coach Aaron Jenniges his first win.
The Cougars led 39-37 after three quarters. But tough defense and hitting 9-of-11 free throws in the quarter.
West Westrick adde 10 points for the Cougars, who got scoring from eight different players.
Chase Colloton led the Bruins with 22 points.
NASELLE 74, FIRM FOUNDATION 42 — Joshua Holmgren with 15 points to lead Firm Foundation.
Girls basketball
HERITAGE 63, MOUNTAIN VIEW 27 — Freshman Keanna Salavea scored 35 points, including 16 in the first-quarter alone as the Timberwolves won their third consecutive game.
Heritage, which led 23-0 after one quarter, hit 10 3-pointers — four by Salavea, and three each by Katie Peneueta and Mariah Bibens.
PRAIRIE 47, BATTLE GROUND 23 — Claire Heitschmidt scored 21 points, hitting three 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line as the Falcons' defense clamped down on Battle Ground.
LA CENTER 50, GOLDENDALE 33 — Kylee Stephens scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats (1-1) pulled away to win the Trico League opener on the road. Gianna D'Emilio added 11 points for La Center.