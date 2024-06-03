Hayden names new head basketball coach for boys team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High School is bringing in a new face to lead its Varsity Boys Basketball team this June.

The school announced in a press release that Dwayne Anthony will be leading the Varsity Boys Basketball team as its new head coach. He previously served as the assistant basketball coach from 2018-2024 for the boy’s team at Topeka West High School.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Hayden community as the next boys’ basketball coach,” Anthony said. “This is more than just a coaching position for me as it is an opportunity to mentor young athletes in a faith filled environment that values both academic and athletic excellence. Together we will strive to achieve great things and uphold the strong traditions of Hayden Catholic High School.”

Anthony played for Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2000 after playing for Wichita State in 1996-19997. He led the team to the Elite Eight in his senior year while playing for Indiana University. He also holds a bachelors degree in communications and mass media.

“Coach Anthony is thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our young men and become part of the Hayden community,” said Hayden Principal James Sandstrom. “We value his energy and experience and look forward to him upholding the proud tradition of our basketball program.”

