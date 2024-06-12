Hayden Memorial Flat Track Race was a success

Windy Hollow Speedway hosted the RPM Promotions LLC Nicky and Earl Hayden Memorial Flat Track Race last Saturday.

Riders from all over the globe converged on the legendary Windy Hollow Speedway to pay tribute to the two racing legends in their hometown.

“It was a privilege to host this event and pay tribute to Nicky and Earl Hayden and their contributions to the sport, as well as the Owensboro area,” said track promoter, Trevor Hutchins. “Jeff (Hiers) and the RPM (Promotions) Group were great to work with and hope to work together in the future.”

“Windy Hollow Speedway was some of the best racing from amateurs to pros for the RPM Promotions second annual Nicky and Earl Hayden Memorial,” said Jeff Heirs, President of RPM Promotions LLC. “AFT Superstars Tom Drane and national champion Kody Kopp both took wins in the Pro Outlaw Classes. It’s an honor to put on such a prestigious event for Nicky and Earl Hayden in their memory that made huge impacts around the motorcycle industry.”

Heirs sounded committed to returning to Windy Hollow for another Hayden event in 2025.

“We look forward to 2025 for the third annual event,” Heirs said. “Thanks to all the fans and racers who came out to support the event and contribute to the 6.9% from all proceeds going to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation.”

Event results

Outlaw Pro Singles: Kody Kopp/Tom Drane/Walker Porter

Outlaw Twin & Singles: Tom Drane/Kody Kopp/Trevor Brunner

30+: Colby Chandler/Jason Griffin/Jimmy Allen

Open AM: Walker Porter/Sam Drane/Cody Mishey

85CC: Jackson Settle/Nickens Jayden/Bedrem Daniels

250CC: Braxton Ragan/Bayne Nantz/Rhett Larson

LW Vintage: Chad Beckle/Tim Bosecker

450AM: Trevor Martin/Luke Wilhelm/Kaleb Martin

60+: Skeeter Williams/Greg Nichols/ Tim Banks

65CC: Brentley Kimminger/Austin Osborne/Jayden Nickens

Heavy Weight Vintage: Jarrett Nass/Denne Williams/ Bronson Gangwer

MadDawg: Jarrett Nass/Colby Chandler/Solly Mervis