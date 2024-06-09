Hayden Memorial flat track race set at Windy Hollow

They will be making a little more history at Windy Hollow race tracks on Saturday.

For the first time in its over 50-year history at the current location, Windy Hollow Dragway and Windy Hollow Speedway will run racing events simultaneously at both tracks.

On Saturday, Windy Hollow Dragway will host its first WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series, with a special visit from the Outlaw Gassers. The bracket racing classes will include Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Factory Street, Trophy Class and Junior Dragster. The Outlaw Gassers will showcase nostalgic straight-axel cars and trucks whose program will also include ride alongs for the children in attendance down the 1/8 mile strip. Gates open at 1 p.m. and time trials start at 3 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Windy Hollow Speedway will host RPM Promotions LLC’s Nicky & Earl Hayden Memorial Flat Track Race. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 1st but was postponed due to rain. The event includes a 10K Pro Outlaw Purse. RPM Promotions LLC also announced that 6.9% of the proceeds earned on Saturday will benefit the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation.

Both tracks’ drivers and spectators will take part in a special opening ceremony at 6 p.m. at Windy Hollow Speedway as part of the Hayden Memorial Race.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff (Hiers) and RPM Promotions to Windy Hollow Speedway for the Hayden Memorial Race,” said Trevor Hutchins, promoter of Windy Hollow Speedway. “Earl used to rent the track out for the Hayden family to make some laps, so with this event it comes full circle.”