Hayden Kubik signs with Tennessee volleyball

Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt announced the signing of Nebraska transfer Hayden Kubik on Monday.

“Hayden is a player that our staff is really excited about,” Rackham Watt said. “Joining us this spring, she will gain a significant advantage by being able to both train and compete with the team, while also acclimating to our system and embracing the special Lady Vol culture. We firmly believe in Hayden’s potential to evolve into a standout outside hitter in the SEC, and we are committed to supporting her in reaching that level. What we really like about Hayden is her ability to play six rotations and the championship experience she will bring with her. Her skill set and versatility complement our existing group exceptionally well. Additionally, Hayden’s maturity, strong character and academic excellence make her an ideal match for our program.”

Kubik was ranked as the the No. 1 overall recruit by PrepVolleyball.com in the 2022 class when she signed with Nebraska.

