Hayden Hurst thrilled with role and ‘transparent’ Bengals coaches

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst caught his first touchdown as a member of the team during a win over the Miami Dolphins and it was one he won’t soon forget.

Hurst reminisced on the big moment as a sort of turning point for his NFL career as his Bengals prep for Week 5.

“It was the culmination of all the crap I’ve been through,” Hurst said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “To seal the game and having the confidence in me to make that call in the first place … It was surreal.”

A first-round pick in 2018, Hurst was never a major piece of the offense over two years in Baltimore before going and suffering more of the same over two seasons in Atlanta.

That was projected to change with the Bengals and quickly has, as he’s made several key plays in the offense besides the mentioned touchdown grab while looking like an upgrade for the passing attack after replacing C.J. Uzomah.

Hurst is also merely the latest to praise the Bengals staff: “All I’ve ever asked for in the NFL is an opportunity. The coaching staff that is transparent and honest with me. I’m finally getting that.”

Now Hurst will get a chance this week to show the Ravens what he can do.

