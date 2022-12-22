The Bengals are going for their seventh straight win this week and it looks like they’ll be getting some offensive reinforcement for that bid.

Tight end Hayden Hurst has missed the last two games with a calf injury, but he is practicing this week and told reporters that he is “preparing like I’m playing on Saturday” against the Patriots.

“When it first happened, I kind of felt that pinch every time I was trying to push off. I felt useless. Today, being able to push off and cut, have that burst a little bit, that’s where I want to be,” Hurst said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Hurst had 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the first 12 games of the season. With eight more catches over the final three weeks, he would tie his single-season high during his first year in Cincinnati.

Hayden Hurst “preparing like I’m playing” against Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk