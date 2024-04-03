Hayden Hurst: No concerns about concussion, sat out last year because Panthers were 2-15

Hayden Hurst's season ended last year after he suffered a concussion in Week 10, but he says there are no issues going forward.

Hurst, who was with the Panthers last season and is now with the Chargers, said that he could have returned late last season, but the Panthers' front office felt it made more sense for him to rest up, given that Carolina had the worst record in the NFL.

"I had the concussion and for a week after it was a little touch-and-go, but I went to the Mayo Clinic down in Jacksonville, got a second opinion, got full clear bill of health," Hurst said. "The only reason I sat out as long as I did was just, from the front office, there was really no point. They were 2-15, or 2-13 at the time, so there was really no point in rushing back."

Hurst believes he's going to be a major contributor in Los Angeles this season, hopefully for a team that still has plenty to play for at the end of the season.