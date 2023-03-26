Hayden Hurst issues heartfelt goodbye to Bengals fans

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was only in town one year, yet he left a big impact on fans.

And that’s a feeling that goes both ways.

Hurst, now a member of the Carolina Panthers after his three-year deal in free agency, just posted a farewell message to Bengals fans in his Instagram stories.

Part of the text read: “I know I was only in stripes for a year but thank you Bengals for giving me an opportunity to love the game again! My passion was genuine and a direct result of the friendships, coaching and relationships I created in Cincy.”

Bengals fans surely feel the same way, as Hurst initially came over as a C.J. Uzomah replacement on a one-year deal and quickly fit in as one of the key energy points on the sideline and field for a contender.

The full message:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire