Hayden Hurst expected to play, Julio Jones a game-time decision
The Atlanta Falcons have already ruled out running back Todd Gurley for their Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Two other key offensive starters were listed as questionable on the Falcons’ Week 12 injury report.
Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday, while wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Falcons’ TE Hayden Hurst, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Raiders, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020
Falcons plan to assess how WR Julio Jones and his hamstring are feeling Sunday morning before deciding whether he can play, per source. Jones is questionable with hamstring injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020
The Falcons will release their inactives list prior to Sunday’s kickoff, so check back at 11:30 a.m. ET for Jones’ official game designation.
