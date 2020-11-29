Hayden Hurst expected to play, Julio Jones a game-time decision

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have already ruled out running back Todd Gurley for their Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Two other key offensive starters were listed as questionable on the Falcons’ Week 12 injury report.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday, while wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Falcons will release their inactives list prior to Sunday’s kickoff, so check back at 11:30 a.m. ET for Jones’ official game designation.

