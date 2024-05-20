Hayden’s Dunshee breaks three school records in one meet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Wildcat is leaving his mark on Hayden’s track and field program in his senior year.

Finn Dunshee, a dual sport athlete who also plays football at Hayden High School, broke three school records and won four gold medals in the 2024 3A regional track meet. He ran a 10.69 in the 100 meter, a 21.64 in the 200 meter and a team 42.48 in the 4×100 meter relay. His relay team also finished first place in the 4×400 relay.

The Wildcat senior is part of Hayden’s school record in the 4×400 meter relay as well, a time of 3:20.99 that was set at the state meet in 2023.

“He’s just a go-getter,” head track and field coach Dajuan Gardenhire Jr. said of Dunshee. “When he has a goal he has in his mind, he’s going to get the job done. He puts in the work, not just during the season, but year-round, offseason. He’s a go-getter.”

And with one final meet left in his high school career, Dunshee has one final goal. He wants to break former Riley County High School standout and retired NFL star Jordy Nelson’s personal records in the 100 and 200 meter.

“Jordy’s records are like a 10.62 [in the 100] possibly and a 21.64 [in the 200],” Dunshee said. “So just faster than those is the biggest goal, but you never know. Just winning. I’ll be fine with winning.”

The 2024 state track and field tournament starts Friday, may 24 for all classes. Events are at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University.

