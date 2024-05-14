Hayden boys’ basketball coach moving on after one season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hayden boys’ basketball will have its third head coach in as many seasons in 2024-25.

Trey Brown is moving on after just one season leading the Wildcats, he confirmed to 27 News.

Brown led Hayden to a state tournament berth, losing to Beloit in the state quarterfinals and finishing with an overall record of 8-16. He came to Hayden after previously leading Cair Paravel.

Brown played college hoops for MidAmerica Nazarene University and Missouri Western.

He plans to coach elsewhere next season but has not announced where.

