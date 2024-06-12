Hay aims to add 'more trophies to the cabinet' with Rangers

Brogan Hay wants to keep winning trophies after signing a contract extension with Rangers.

The midfielder last month committed to Jo Potter's side for the next three seasons after lifting the Scottish Cup and SWPL Cup in the 2023-24 season.

"Winning trophies, you never get sick and tired of that feeling," she told RangersTV.

"Especially doing it alongside some of your best friends. Hopefully we can add more trophies to the cabinet.

"I think a lot of our success comes from the real competitive environment that we create. It pushes everyone to be the best version of themselves. It helps everybody on the pitch.

"We want to get success and we'll look back on what we've already done to see what we need to do to become even more successful."