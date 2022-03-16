Hawks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) play against the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at Spectrum Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,003,306 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,583,409 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
