Hawks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) play against the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at Spectrum Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,003,306 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,583,409 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam

