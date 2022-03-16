Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) play against the Charlotte Hornets (35-35) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 69, Charlotte Hornets 64 (Q3 10:34)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela tallied a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in tonight’s first half, marking his third first half double-double of the season. – 8:21 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start the second half in place of Gallinari – 8:21 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Gallinari has been ruled out for the game – 8:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu tallied 10 points on a perfect 5-5 (1.000) mark from the field in tonight’s first half. It’s the second time in his career Okongwu has scored 10+ points on a perfect clip from the floor in a first half (third time in either half). – 8:14 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 19/78 from 3 in his past 10 games, including 0/2 tonight against the Hornets. – 8:11 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Halfway through a must win game for the 9th seed, down 5 at the half. Trae Young has just 2 points but 10 assists and the Hawks are shooting 10/18 on 3s

It’s Borrego’s decision on the defensive coverage in the 2nd half, what should he do? – 8:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Hawks are up by 5 (67-62) at halftime vs the Hornets. Trae Young has 2 points, 0/5 FG, 4 turnovers BUT he already counts 10 assists. He found way to impact on offense. The meaning of leadership. #TrueToAtlanta #forever404 – 8:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 67, Hornets 62

Clint Capela is battling, with a double-double of a team-high 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and a game-high 11 rebounds.

De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts

Kevin Huerter: 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 3 reb

Trae Young: 10 ast, 2 pts – 8:08 PM

Story continues

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Hawks 67, #Hornets 62

Miles Bridges 18 pts, 3 rebs

Montrezl Harrell 12 pts

LaMelo 11 pts, 6 ast, 4 rebs – 8:06 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 67-62 over the Hornets at halftime.

Capela: 15/11, 6/9 FG

Hunter: 14 points, 5/6 FG

Huerter: 11/2/2, 4/9 FG

Okongwu: 10/3, 5/5 FG

Young/Bogdanovic: 0/11 FG. Young has 10 assists – 8:06 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has now dished out 10-or-more assists in 122 career games. His 122 games of 10+ assists are third-most in franchise history: Doc Rivers (138), Mookie Blaylock (125), Trae Young (122). – 8:03 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks say Danilo Gallinari is questionable to return with a right biceps contusion. – 8:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Hawks say Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return to the game. He took a hard foul from Montrezl Harrell. – 8:02 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return. – 8:01 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets defense is letting them down. Hawks have four players in double figures already and Hawks are closing in on 70 points in the first half. – 7:59 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

De’Andre Hunter is having a revenge game after getting knocked out of the sky on a questionable play on his last trip to Charlotte. – 7:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Riley Simpson is our March Hugo's Little Hero! Hugo's Little Hero presented by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges & persevered as NICU grads.

#SwarmToServe | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/2DIOgHjvLd – 7:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

Montrezl Harell is out here beasting. Has 10 points and is fueling the #Hornets, who lead 41-40, inside. – 7:43 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

The LaMelo-Montrezl Harrell pick-and-roll is eating the Hawks alive. I’d keep going to it if I was the #Hornets. – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

Isaiah Thomas checks in to start the second quarter. #Hornets have gone 10 deep. – 7:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After the first quarter: Hawks 33, Hornets 29

De’Andre Hunter: 8 pts

Onyeka Okongwu: 6 pts, 2 reb, 1 blk

Clint Capela: 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 7:37 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 33-29 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.

Hunter: 8 points, 3/3 FG

Capela: 6/4, 3/4 FG

Huerter: 6 points, 2/5 FG

Okongwu: 6/3, 3/3 FG – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: Hawks 33, #Hornets 29 – 7:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Feels like Hornets aren’t really going at Trae Young at all on offense, I can think of one time Bridges switched onto him and was found over the top inside. – 7:34 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his appearance in tonight’s game, Lou Williams has tied Zach Randolph and Trevor Ariza for 67th on the NBA’s all-time games played list (1,116 games). – 7:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo is back in here late in the first quarter with those 2 fouls. Just buried a 3 to cut Hawks lead to 29-26. – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo picks up two fouls in the first 7 minutes and has to take a seat. – 7:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets hit 7 of their first 11 shots of the game and have assisted on all their makes. – 7:21 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Solid start, doing a good job on Trae Young so far, forced a couple of TOs with active hands when Young has been trying to find the roll man. Charlotte are going to give up 3s to Hunter/Gallo/Heurter tonight as part of the game plan – 7:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Mason Plumlee just airballed a lefty FT. – 7:17 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first three-pointer of the game, De’Andre Hunter has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 23rd on the Hawks all-time three pointers list (197). – 7:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Kevin Huerter has extended his made three-pointers streak to 21 games with his first triple of the night. He’s two games away from tying his second-longest such streak of his career: 23 games (1/20/20-3/9/20). – 7:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

TONIGHT'S STARTERS!

@LaMelo Ball

@Terry Rozier

@Miles Bridges

@PJ Washington

@Mason Plumlee

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies – 7:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight is Women’s Empowerment Night at the Hive! Follow along as we share photos of the women who make Buzz City the awesome place that it is.

Meet Muriel Howell and Lakea Gaither, the only 2 female traveling security team members in the league! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zavtEfeMQM – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Hornets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 6:38 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Guessing @Miles Bridges is one of the few players in the league who can have his own music blaring from the sound system during early warmups. pic.twitter.com/lhFdsYgqMV – 6:35 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter have connected on at least one three-pointer in 30 and 20 straight games, respectively. They’re one of only three sets of teammates who have active 3FGM streaks of 30+ and 20+ games: Curry, Wiggins (GSW); Middleton, Allen (MIL). – 6:29 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Rod Boone @rodboone

Just under an hour until tipoff. Huge game the #Hornets almost have to win with the Hawks a half-game ahead in the standings with 13 games remaining. pic.twitter.com/H4Iy0mhIVb – 6:13 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Tonight’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between Atlanta and Charlotte during the 2021-22 regular season. The Hawks, 2-1, are averaging 118.3 PPG, 45.3 RPG and 26.0 APG, while holding Charlotte to .274% from deep.



Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/tvPCdSJ5dk – 5:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for LIVE availability with JB! 🎙 #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

a (super subtle) hint as to who our next special guest on the Hawks Report podcast will be 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6wGNeleFbr – 5:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Our guys are rocking the Women's Empowerment Night threads before tonight's game at the Hive!

#WomensHistoryMonth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/A4HApeViY5 – 4:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward spoke publicly today for the first time since he got injured Feb. 7. So how’s he feeling, what is his timetable to get back on the court and what’s he seen from the #Hornets lately while he’s been out?

That and more right here:

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:52 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“We have a great opportunity with a five-game homestand here. We’ll get our fans behind us and the energy is going to be there… I believe we’re more than prepared for this moment.”

📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 3:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

it appears I’ve got competition as host of the @ajc’s Hawks Report 👀

(… but honestly, she sleeps so much that maybe my job is safe?? too soon to say) pic.twitter.com/CF0xwLExh2 – 1:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

