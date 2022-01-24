Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (20-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 19, Charlotte Hornets 18 (Q1 02:58)

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

P.J. Washington comes in, Hornets go to their extreme switching, Collins gets front trying to exploit switch in post, pass gets deflected before it gets to him. – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

THAT'S OUR POINT GOD‼️

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

How many people on the planet find reverse dunks easier than free throws? Mason Plumlee + ??? – 7:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s an alley-oop fest. Terry to Miles this time. Nate McMillian calls a timeout. #Hornets picking the Hawks zone apart. Game is tied at 14. – 7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Behind the back from LaMelo to Mason Plumlee for another reverse dunk. – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee misses both free throws. He’s shooting 35.9% from the free throw line this season. Obviously not a good look there. Something to keep an eye on as the season wears on. – 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Big fella workin' the PG position! 😯

@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hunter doing a good job on LaMelo early, by far their best defensive wing who they have missed through injury until the last few games where he’s played well – 7:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young went from being guarded by Caleb Martin vs. the Heat to being guarded by Cody Martin vs. the Hornets. – 7:12 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson

⏰ – 7 PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If the Hayward absence was just “Rest” you would think it would have been done on the OKC game not against division and playoff rivals the Hawks. Still, expect them to be cautious, hopefully it’s nothing bigger – 6:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Starters for the Hawks:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Capela back in the starting lineup in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. – 6:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin is starting in Gordon Hayward’s place. – 6:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

De’Andre Hunter notched his first double-double of the season on 1/21, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Over his last three outings, Hunter is averaging 18.3 PPG and 8.0 RPG in 34.5 MPG. – 6:37 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers led the #Raptors 33-15 after the 1st. It’s Portland’s second-largest lead after a quarter this season:

+22……Nov. 6 vs LAL

+18……tonight vs. Toronto

+17……Dec. 17 vs. Charlotte

+7……..Jan. 10 vs. Brooklyn – 6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First 5⃣ at the Hive!

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Hornets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:33 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

So far this week, Trae Young is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average 30+ points and 10+ assists. In the NBA this season, Young ranks top 10 in PPG (27.9, 5th), APG (9.4, 3rd) and FT% (.901 6th). – 6:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

☔️☔️☔️☔️

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are available. – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Both Kevin Huerter and Gallo are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks, who are 3-0 this week, are averaging 121.7 PPG and 28.3 APG (.504 FG%, .411 3FG%, .888 FT%). For games played 1/17-1/22, Atlanta’s leading the East in PPG, APG, FG%, 3FG% and FT%. – 5:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Gordon Hayward is just experiencing some soreness and it’s nothing to get overly concerned about.

“He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”

He mentioned JT Thor and James Bouknight as possible rotation options tonight. pic.twitter.com/HLNuie4dsH – 5:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson finished with 25 points (12/28 FG), 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in College Park’s 117-107 loss to Wisconsin this afternoon. – 5:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Looks like we are about to see some of the young guys with McDaniels & Hayward out tonight. Bouknight/Thor most likely to get some extended run, maybe some Kai at the 4 – 5:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks will face off against the Hornets in Charlotte tonight at 7:00. Atlanta, 1-1 against Charlotte this season, is averaging 121.0 PPG, 45.5 RPG and 26.5 APG over those two outings (.520 FG%, .408 3FG%, .795 FT%).



Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:16 PM

Shelvin Mack @ShelvinMack

Athletic Development and Performance Therapy. @adapt.athlete “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking “📸📸📸 @ Atlanta, Georgia instagram.com/shelvin.mack/p… – 3:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LIVE AT THE HIVE ⚡️

@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/LS1pvqg0ut – 1:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain:

“It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.” – 1:11 PM