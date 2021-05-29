  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hawks' Trae Young showing no fear of the moment in first career playoff games

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trae Young showed he was up to the challenge of the postseason when he hit the game-winner in the closing seconds of his playoff debut.

He's continued to rise to the occasion since.

Young had 21 points and 14 assists Friday to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series. In his first home playoff game, Young played with the same swagger he used to silence Madison Square Garden with the winning shot in the opener and gave the Hawks a 2-1 series lead.

"It feels great," Young said. "This is my first experience at home in the playoffs. I'm looking forward to having a lot more of these because it's so much fun. There's so much buzz in the building, a lot of energy. The fans wanted it just as much as we did, so it was great to see."

Young has been the ringleader of a young, up-and-coming team all season. The playoffs are a different game, but Young has played with poise and hasn't been overwhelmed by the moment. He's averaging 27.7 points and 10.3 assists through three games, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range.

After carrying more of the scoring load in the first two games, Young acted as the facilitator in Game 3, piling up 14 assists to just two turnovers.

"He doesn't really have a weakness," said Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan. "He takes what the defense gives him. He does a good job finding the open man when the defense collapses in the paint. When they don't, he's attacking and finishing at the rim."

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: First-round matchups, results, game times, TV info

JA RESPONDS: Morant calls fans' harassment of family 'very unacceptable'

The third-year All-Star is also embracing the role of showman. He shushed the MSG crowd quiet after his winner in Game 1 and shook off the spitting incident from Game 2 that resulted in a fan being banned from the arena.

After getting past Immanuel Quickley for a bucket during the fourth quarter Friday, Young let the Knicks know Quickley was too small to guard him.

The stellar play and the confidence to go with it belie Young's tender age. Still only 22, his play so far in his first postseason surely surprises many. Young, of course, isn't surprised: "I feel like I've prepared my whole life for these days, these moments."

State of the series: Hawks lead 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

Trae Young is averaging 27.7 points and 10.3 assists in his first career playoff series.
Trae Young is averaging 27.7 points and 10.3 assists in his first career playoff series.

Celtics 125, Nets 119

Jayson Tatum came through with one of the best performances of his career when Boston was in danger of Brooklyn running away with the series. Tatum poured in a playoff career-high 50 points on 16-of-30 shooting as he and the Celtics finally showed signs of life against the second-seeded Nets. James Harden scored 41 points and Kevin Durant had 39 for Brooklyn, but Kyrie Irving struggled in his return to Boston and was limited to 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

State of the series: Nets lead 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Boston (7 p.m. ET, TNT).

Clippers 118, Mavericks 108

The Clippers aren't getting ahead of themselves, but at least they're back in the series after taking Game 3 in Dallas with a resilient effort. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George had 29 and Los Angeles finally played with some urgency after listless performances in dropping the first two games. Luka Doncic was sensational again with a playoff career-high 44 points on 15-of-28 shooting, but his supporting cast was quiet as no other Mavericks player scored more than 14 points.

State of the series: Mavericks lead 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

*****

Here's where the rest of the first-round series stand entering Saturday:

Bucks vs. Heat

Milwaukee looks to complete the sweep and be the first team to advance. After taking the series opener on a Khris Middleton game-winner, the Bucks dominated the next two by 34 and 29 points. Miami will lean on the virtues of Heat culture, but the challenge is steep as no NBA team ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

State of the series: Bucks lead 3-0. Game 4 is Saturday in Miami (1:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Nuggets vs. Blazers

The Nuggets' beleaguered backcourt got a big boost from Austin Rivers to help close out their Game 3 win. If he can continue providing solid minutes, Denver could be in position to take control of the series. Portland's porous defense is still struggling to get stops; Denver is shooting 50.2% for the series.

State of the series: Nuggets lead 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday in Portland (4 p.m. ET, TNT).

Sixers vs. Wizards

Ben Simmons fired back at his critics again after helping the Sixers take control of the series with their Game 2 win. Simmons scored 22 points and after having just six in Game 1. An aggressive Simmons who attacks the basket is a perfect complement to Joel Embiid and enables the Sixers to reach their peak.

State of the series: Sixers lead 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday in Washington (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Jazz vs. Grizzlies

With Ja Morant putting up record numbers through two games and Donovan Mitchell back from injury, the series is poised to be far more exciting than a typical 1-8 matchup. Morant is another young star who has proven he's ready for the playoff stage with 73 points in two games, including a team-record 47 in Game 2.

State of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday in Memphis (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Suns vs. Lakers

After dropping the opener, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown the resiliency to play through nagging injuries to give the Lakers a 2-1 series lead. The Suns hope to be more disciplined after losing their composure late in Game 3, but they face an uphill climb if Chris Paul is still compromised by his shoulder injury.

State of the series: Lakers lead 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trae Young gives Hawks 2-1 series lead over Knicks in NBA playoffs

Recommended Stories

  • Cavaliers still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

    Cavaliers say Love can be a mentor on a young team.

  • Celtics vs. Nets takeaways: Tristan Thompson has his best game in Boston

    Tristan Thompson said the Boston Celtics aren't intimidated by the mighty Brooklyn Nets, and the big man backed up that talk with an outstanding performance in Game 3.

  • Is it time to give Obi Toppin some more minutes with Julius Randle?

    The long awaited benching of Elfrid Payton was not enough to right the ship, and it’s unclear what aces Tom Thibodeau still has up his sleeve.

  • Nets determined to ramp up defensive effort vs. Celtics in Game 4: 'They definitely are gonna have belief now'

    Thanks to a 50-point effort from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics climbed back into the series with a crucial 125-119 Game 3 win, proving that they were never going to just roll over without a fight.

  • Nets takeaways from 125-119 Game 3 loss to Celtics, including no answers for Jayson Tatum

    The Nets started out strong but could not slow down Jayson Tatum, falling to the Boston Celtics 125-119 in Game 3.

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

    Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Should fantasy managers invest in the Jacksonville backfield?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon examines the fantasy potential for each Jaguars running back in Urban Meyer's retooled backfield.&nbsp;

  • NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory

    Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • With Maki Pitolo out, LFA champ Gregory Rodrigues steps in to face Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night 189

    Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Evan Fournier with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021

  • Report: Former Bellator, UFC analyst Jimmy Smith lands WWE play-by-play gig

    Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.

  • Drivers walk away from savage crash in Truck race at Charlotte

    The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.