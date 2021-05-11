Hawks' Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson.

For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while Westbrook played for the Thunder, this wasn't the first time Young was amazed by what he saw from the former MVP on the floor.

"That's unbelievable," Young said after the game. "I was in OKC, I was in middle school, high school watching Russ, just admiring how hard he plays and just how much joy he has when he plays and how much he plays like a beast."

Westbrook's 182nd triple-double comes during yet another season in which Westbrook averaged a triple-double. He became the first player to do it since Robertson in 2017, and he's achieved the milestone in four of the last five seasons.

There's a reason nobody else has been able to do what Westbrook has in the last half-decade. That kind of consistency putting up prolific numbers is unheard of.

"I've always loved that and respected that about him, and for him to reach this milestone I mean, kudos to him," Young said. "All the work he's put in has definitely paid off and you can tell."

With Robertson in his rearview, Westbrook can build his total to heights nobody will likely reach again and, of course, continue willing the Wizards to more victories.