Hawks' Trae Young has great things to say about Philly fans

Trae Young gives his take on Philly fans after series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers' vaunted home court advantage crumbled unexpectedly in the second round, capped off with a Game 7 loss at home Sunday night to the Hawks.

After going 29-7 at home, the second-best home record in the league, the Sixers lost three of four to Atlanta in Philadelphia. No one saw it coming, and considering how much pride Sixers fans put into the Wells Fargo Center vibe and experience, it's kind of a bummer to have the season end like this.

But Hawks star Trae Young offered up a silver lining to any fans who were worried they didn't do their job in the arena.

Young was asked after Game 7 about playing in Philadelphia and what he thinks the Hawks proved with their wins, and the third-year guard was pretty complimentary of Sixers fans:

"REPORTER: What do you feel this team proved in this series especially, after winning two games on the road in one of the toughest places to play in the NBA?

"YOUNG: ...It was a great environment. Loved it. Loved the s**t talking, loved everything about it. It's been great."

He's maddening to watch on the court, but I'll give him props for showing some love in a hostile environment. That's what stars do.

I'll also give him props for, Game 7 shooting woes aside, a pretty impressive series. Young averaged 29.0 points and 10.9 assists per game, and while his shooting splits from the floor weren't great (39.2% FG, 32.3% 3P) he absolutely made his team better while on the court.

The Hawks have a younger core than the Sixers, but these are two teams that might be going at it for years to come, so you'd imagine the future animosity Young will receive at the Wells Fargo Center will be ratcheted up quite a bit after this series.

And it sounds like the young gunner is totally ready for it.