Hawks' Trae Young exits in second quarter vs. Heat with right ankle sprain

Torrey HartYahoo Sports Contributor

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young exited Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat early in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain, the team announced.

Young rolled his ankle after stepping through the defense and landing on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow. Training staff helped him off the court to the Hawks’ locker room.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Young already underwent X-rays, and that the team is “optimistic” the injury isn’t serious, but will undergo further testing. The Athletic’s Sham Charania added that Young could miss two weeks.

The 21-year-old Young was named as the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week in the season’s opening week, when he averaged 34 points and nine assists per game through three games and shot 52 percent from 3-point range.

Young was the runner-up in last season’s Rookie of the Year race behind the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić and was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He missed only one game in the 2018-19 season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was helped off the court after rolling his ankle Tuesday night in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
