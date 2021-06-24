Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 victory against Bucks

Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates a basket against the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Trae Young is a superstar.

The 22-year-old point guard scored a game-high 48 points and added 11 assists in a stunning 116-113 come-from-behind upset victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

In the two-time MVP's house, he outshined Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and one-time All-Star veteran guard Jrue Holiday (33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists). After years of criticism for his statistics hunting and porous defense, Young has proven himself capable of being the best player on the court at every stage of the playoffs, and this one was no different.

The Bucks appeared to have the game in hand when Holiday followed three straight Antetokounmpo buckets with a 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 run to capture a 105-98 lead with 4:18 remaining. Finally, a heavily favored Milwaukee team had seized control of a game they should have won 100 times over.

Only, Young and John Collins had different ideas. They combined to score 17 of Atlanta's final 19 points. Clint Capela's put-back of a Young floater, which gave the Hawks a 112-111 lead they would not relinquish in the final 29.8 seconds, was the sole outlier. Young either scored or assisted 13 of Atlanta's last 16 points.

The Bucks had one chance to regain the lead, and they entrusted it to Pat Connaughton, whose wide-open 3-point attempt caromed off the rim with 18 seconds still left on the shot clock. Young grabbed the rebound and made four free throws down the stretch to keep Milwaukee at bay. All-Star Bucks wing Khris Middleton missed a game-tying attempt at the buzzer to wrap a dreadful 6-for-23 shooting night that netted 15 points.

Collins (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Capela (12 points, 19 rebounds) both registered monster double-doubles for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter (13 points) was Atlanta's only other player to score in double figures.

The Bucks got 67 combined points from their two best players, scored 70 points in the paint and outscored their opponents' quality depth off the bench, and yet the Hawks still managed to leave with the victory.

Milwaukee took a nine-point lead early in the second quarter, looking like the team that won 64% of its games, registered a top-five offense during the regular season and owned the best defense of the playoffs. But there was Young again, hitting back-to-back deep 3-pointers against defenders who inexplicably skirted underneath screens against him. For all they had done right, the Bucks merely led 59-54 at the half.

Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground in the third quarter, throwing a lob in traffic off the backboard to Collins for a dunk and shimmying his shoulders before drilling a wide-open 3-pointer his handle created. Both plays came during a 17-7 run that flipped a 71-69 deficit into an eight-point edge.

TRAE OFF THE GLASS LOB TO COLLINS 😱#ECFonTNT pic.twitter.com/Xf4vKDZkg0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 24, 2021

The Hawks totaled 62 points in the second half and shot just 3 for 14 from distance. The onslaught could have been worse. Atlanta was also down a starter and a half. De'Andre Hunter (knee surgery) is out for the remainder of the season, and Bogdan Bogdanovic (1-6 FG) was playing through his own knee soreness.

It is Young who refused to Atlanta lose, and it was Young who was considered incapable of leading a winner in the not-so-distant past. That narrative has been rewritten. Trae Young is a bona fide superstar.

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

