Hawks All-Star Trae Young cleared for practice after long absence with finger injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, who has missed 22 games since suffering a torn ligament in his left fifth finger, is moving closer to his return to action.

The Hawks announced Monday Young has been cleared for team practice and contact. He had surgery on Feb. 27 following his injury on Feb. 23 and was cleared following his six-week evaluation.

Young, who made his third All-Star team this season, leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game.

Despite Young's extended absence, the Hawks have retained their No. 10 position in the Eastern Conference, one game behind No. 9 Chicago, leaving them with the last spot in the play-in tournament.

Dejounte Murray has handled primary ball-handling duties in Young's absence and is second on the team with his averages of 22.4 points and 6.4 assists.

