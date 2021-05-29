Hawks' senior Hines takes to midfield role despite defensive forte

John Cannon, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
May 29—URBANA — Urbana senior Avery Hines plays defense for her club lacrosse team and plans to perform that same job for Division I Stony Brook.

But she took on a different role during her high school career.

"She for some reason thought I'd be pretty good at midfield," said Hines, laughing as she gestured toward Hawks girls lacrosse coach Ann Lewis.

Hard to argue with Lewis' hunch these days.

Despite missing her entire junior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hines recently got her 100th career draw control and is on the doorstep of passing the 100 mark in her career for both points and ground balls.

Hines inched closer toward the latter two milestones on Friday, finishing with two goals and team-highs of three assists and six ground balls to help the Hawks beat Walkersville 18-3 in the completion of a suspended game.

As the final horn sounded on Friday, Hines was on the offensive side of the field, in the process of scooping up another ground ball.

While defense is her forte, Hines has been a midfielder throughout her career at Urbana. Granted, that doesn't mean she hasn't contributed for the Hawks' stellar defense, which turned in yet another stingy performance on Friday.

But with another senior standout, Jadelyn Coleman, and a slew of varsity newcomers doing a fine job on defense, Hines' lacrosse skills have been utilized to help bolster Urbana's spread-the-wealth offense.

She has 90 career points and 94 career ground balls. She also shares the field with other weapons, including Pittsburgh-bound senior Natalie Voorhees, so defenses might pay if they key on any particular player, especially with Urbana's ability to move the ball rapidly on transitions.

"Our field players have all scored goals, which is amazing," Hines said. "It's everyone, everybody can hold the ball, everybody can score, everybody can catch."

Eight different Urbana players scored against the Lions. Kasey Beach had four goals, while Kiera Breisch and Naomi Smariga each had three. Voorhees and Paige White each had two goals, while Cameron Johnson and Reagan McKenney each had one.

White and McMahon each had two assists, while Breisch had one.

Urbana improved to 8-0 and appears to be in good shape heading into the upcoming playoffs.

"The senior leadership has taken this team to the next level," Lewis said. "They're the most selfless group of girls. You can see, most of our goals are assisted, our defense is lock-down, incredible, I mean holding teams like Walkersville, Tuscarora to three goals, one goal."

The Lions were no slouch, bringing a 6-2 record into Friday's completion of the game.

Coleman, who has committed to Division I High Point, is the only senior starter for Urbana's defense. The other starters are a junior and two sophomores.

"It seems like we've been playing together for years, and it's our first year all playing together on defense," Coleman said.

Standing nearby, Hines mentioned that only five players on Urbana's roster had any varsity game experience coming into this season.

"And without knowing that, you probably couldn't tell," Coleman shot back.

When the game resumed, Urbana held a 10-0 lead.

"Urbana's fast, they have a killer attack, killer midfield, killer defense," Walkersville coach Megan Dusci said. "But I feel like we did everything we could to keep up with them. We definitely picked it up today.

"I couldn't be more proud of my girls this season," she said. "My seniors especially are rock stars, they're amazing."

