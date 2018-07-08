Hawks rookie Trae Young turns in best Summer League performance, tallies double-double

The NBA Summer League hot takes boiled around Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young after his first few games. He struggled to shoot the ball. His playmaking ability suffered.

But Saturday, in Las Vegas, the tide turned.

Young, who the Dallas Mavericks drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and then traded to the Atlanta Hawks, turned in a double-double performance in a 91-89 loss to the New York Knicks. He scored 21 points and totaled 11 assists.

Even in college, Young was a lightning rod for pundits, especially regarding his willingness to shoot from anywhere on the court. At times, the shots can feel forced. At others, they can look Stephen Curry-esque.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young turns in double-double against New York Knicks in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League. (AP Photo)

That, in part, is why Hawks general manager Travis Shlenk executed the draft night deal for Young. Up until Saturday, though, through a mere three Summer League games, many questioned Young’s ability. A performance like this one will certainly quiet a number of critics.

Young and the Atlanta Hawks will take the court again at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

