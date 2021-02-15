Hawks reportedly seeking lottery pick for Collins; Boston unlikely partner

If the Boston Celtics truly have any interest in landing John Collins in a trade, they’ll need to do some dealing of their own to make it happen first if what The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting is an inflexible position held by the Atlanta Hawks.

Fan interest in such a trade perked up on news the offensively-gifted forward might actually be available given his current low salary and and excellent fit onto Boston’s roster. With team president Danny Ainge looking for “shooting with size,” Collins would make loads of sense depending on Boston’s willingness to pay him in the offseason — if not for the reported cost for such a trade.

Charania relates the Hawks are looking for a “high first-round, lottery-level pick” that the Celtics don’t possess at present, meaning any realistic deal for the forward would require some additional moves on the Celtics’ part to even get in the conversation.

As intriguing as a Collins deal may seem in theory, the emerging details of what would be needed suggest fans may want to redirect their gaze to some other potential targets.

